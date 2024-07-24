Putnam County library offers free Ravinia tickets

The Putnam County Public Library District is partnering with the Ravinia Festival to offer free tickets to the community for the 2024 Words & Music Program. (Sandy Bressner)

The program offers free lawn admission to 15 concerts from July through September. Additionally, the tickets grant free train fare on the Metra Union Pacific North Line to Ravinia.

The tickets are limited and will be available first-come, first-serve. Call the Granville Branch at 815-339-2038 for more information on availability.

Tickets are being offered are for the following concerts:

7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25 (four tickets available)

CSO + Marin Alsop with Augustin Hadelich.

Hadelich plays Mendelssohn; 2024 Taki Alsop Fellow Alena Hron conducts Walker

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26 (two tickets available)

CSO + Marin Alsop: The Planets and the Moons Symphony Breaking Barriers Festival

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 (four tickets available) Karen Slack + Kevin Miller: African Queens

Seven rulers and warriors celebrated by Black composers

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 (four tickets available)

CSO + Valentina Peleggi with Jorge Federico Osorio

“Emperor” Concerto, Pines of Rome

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 (four tickets available)

CSO + James Conlon with James Ehnes: All Mozart

Fifth Violin Concerto and the G-minor Symphonies

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug 15 (four tickets available)

Apollo’s Fire: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Rediscovered

5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 (four tickets available)

CSO + Jonathan Rush with Rachel Barton Pine

White & Paganini Concertos, Symphonie Fantastique

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 (four tickets available)

Third Coast Percussion + Sérgio & Clarice Assad

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 (one ticket available)

Music of the Baroque + Dame Jane Glover with Anthony McGill performing Mozart, Bach & Handel

Ravinia is a nonprofit music festival that presents outstanding performances by the world’s greatest artists. Words & Music Program tickets are only valid on date printed, may only be used on the evening of the performance, may not be exchanged, and cannot be sold.

The Granville branch of the Putnam County Public Library is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information on this opportunity, call the Granville branch at 815-339-2038.