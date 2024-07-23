Ottawa High students to get picked up at lower lots after school as part of Green Street closure traffic plan

Once the school year begins Aug. 8 at Ottawa High School, the following steps will be implemented throughout the Green Street closure to limit congestion and maximize traffic flow on the city’s east side. (Scott Anderson)

Once the school year begins Aug. 8 at Ottawa High School, the following steps will be implemented throughout the Green Street closure to limit congestion and maximize traffic flow on the city’s east side.

Before school, students with a parking permit may park in the student parking lot entering via the new entrance in the middle of the 400 block of East Main Street. Students being dropped off at school will be dropped off in front of the building. After dropping off students, drivers should proceed east to and turn left onto Division Street and around the block back to westbound Main Street. The north parking lot will be closed to traffic.

After school, students being picked up after school will be picked up at the lower lots of Veterans Memorial Bridge, near the old Central School grounds. Students should access the lower lots via the river walk at the west end of the Fox River bridge.

[ Ottawa High School to work with police on traffic flow regarding Green Street closure ]

Students may not be picked up on Main Street in front of school or on the Fox River Bridge or in the high school’s parking lots as these areas will be closed to traffic 1 hour before dismissal until 1 hear after dismissal.

School dismisses at 2:05 p.m. Aug. 8-21. School dismisses at 3:06 p.m. starting Aug. 22. Early dismissals because of weather or other conditions will be announced as needed.

Green Street and Canal Road between Chapel Street and Old Chicago Road closed to all vehicles and pedestrians Monday and is not expected to reopen until at least November. The closure will be in place throughout the entire day during the final phase of the Green Street elevation project. The construction will raise the roadway out of the special flood hazard area.