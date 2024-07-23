Newark FFA member Ty Steffen named American Star Farmer finalist

Ty Steffen was recently named American Star Farmer finalist. The American Star Farmer is awarded to the FFA member that demonstrates the top production agriculture supervised agricultural experience in the nation. (Joe Steffen) (Photo provided by Joe Steffen)

Ty Steffen, a member of the Newark FFA Chapter in Illinois, has been selected as one of four finalists for the American Star Farmer award by the National FFA Organization.

This recognition highlights Steffen’s achievements in production agriculture through his supervised agricultural experience.

The American Star Farmer award is given to an FFA member who demonstrates exemplary skills and achievements in agricultural production at a national level.

In addition to excelling in production agriculture, finalists must showcase management skills, fulfill agricultural education requirements, maintain high academic standards, demonstrate leadership and attain the American FFA Degree, the highest honor awarded by the organization to student members.

Steffen joins three other finalists from Oklahoma, Georgia and Nebraska, all who have similarly distinguished themselves in the field of agriculture and FFA leadership.

They will undergo an interview process at the upcoming National FFA Convention in October, where the winner will be announced.