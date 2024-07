Recent Streator graduate Josie Goerne has signed to continue her education at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby and her soccer career at the NJCAA level with the Eagles. Goerne, a sweeper for the Bulldogs and the 2024 Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year, is pictured (front, center) at her signing ceremony seated alongside her parents, with Streator soccer coach J.T. Huey standing behind. (Photo provided by Streator High School)