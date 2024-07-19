Earlville man charged after cocaine bust

An Earlville man could face up to 15 years in prison following a Thursday buy-bust operation.

Kenneth R. Hacek, 30, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a news release.

Hacek was arrested after he delivered about 3 grams (0.007 pounds) of purported cocaine to a person working with agents in the area of 4273 E. 16th Road, Earlville, police said. After the delivery, agents conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which Hacek was driving, police said.

Hacek was taken into custody and later released on a notice to appear in court.