Bureau-Putnam Area Transit seeks survey input

Bureau-Putnam Area Transit is asking for input via a survey to provide the highest quality of transportation services, the agency said.

Feedback is appreciated as the program continues to seek ways to enhance the services being offered. The survey period will conclude on Aug. 9. The survey consists of multiple-choice questions, and there is space for any comments. The time to complete the survey is estimated to be less than 5 minutes.

A copy of the survey is being mailed to anyone who used BPART between March 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. Additional copies of the survey are available at the BPART office located at 535 Elm Place, Lower Level, Princeton, or can be printed from the Facebook page @RideWithBPART or website www.rideBPART.org. Completed surveys may be returned to the BPART office in person or by mail or can be given to a driver. Results will be tallied and publicized upon completion.

BPART transportation is available to the public, provided that the trip begins or ends in Bureau or Putnam counties. For more information on the service or fares, visit the website or contact the BPART office at 877-874-8813.