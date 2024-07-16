Teen gets probation, community service in Ottawa holdup

A minor who tried to rob an Ottawa smoke shop with a BB gun, that looked like an actual firearm, entered an admission of guilt Tuesday and was placed on 18 months probation. The youth also will move out of state. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The youth appeared in the juvenile division of La Salle County Circuit Court and was adjudicated on five felony counts led by aggravated robbery. He also admitted to counts of theft, aggravated battery and two counts of criminal damage to property, all felonies.

The teen must perform 50 hours of community service and meet assorted conditions including no affiliation with a gang or gang member. His family has arranged for him to move to Tennessee to live with relatives.

He declined an opportunity to address Judge Michael C. Jansz, who acknowledged the teen’s rehabilitative potential but also noted a middling performance during his month in the La Salle County Detention Home.

“You can never do this kind of thing again,” the judge warned him. “Don’t even think about it.”

Ottawa police responded 2:47 p.m. June 16 to Columbus Smoke Shop, 1116 Columbus St., following a report of a robbery. Responding officers found the minor restrained by an employee, according to a news release issued at the time.

The minor was detained by responding officers and a BB gun, designed to resemble an actual firearm, was recovered in close proximity to the minor.

As a result of the struggle, the store employee received a wound to their head and was take to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment. The wound was not life-threatening, police said.