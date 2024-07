The Streator Elks Club, 202 N. Park St., will celebrate the one-year anniversary of music bingo on Tuesday, July 16. (Shaw File photo)

The Streator Elks Club, 202 N. Park St., will celebrate the one-year anniversary of music bingo on Tuesday, July 16.

Food will be served 5 to 7 p.m., followed by bingo 6 to 8 p.m. It is free to play. There will be prizes and giveaways.

The bingo event will be hosted by DJ Trip.