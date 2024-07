Water Days and a Foam Party will be 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 17, at Crotty Park in Seneca. (Scott Anderson)

The event is free, while supplies last. Wear a swimsuit or bring a change of clothes. Bring a towel. Snack, popsicles and drinks will be provided.

The event is part of Summer at Crotty Park presented by Seneca Parks and Rec.