More than 200 Illinois Valley residents without power, after thousands out initially

A tree limb partially obstructs the 600 block of Fourth Street in La Salle, the result of a line of storms that led to multiple power outages. Morning Mass was said by candlelight at Shrine of the Queen of the Holy Rosary, which was affected by one of the outages. (Tom Collins)

Mother Nature lashed out at the Illinois Valley late Sunday and early Monday, unleashing fierce wind and rains that left thousands without power.

At 7 a.m. Monday, Ameren reported 74 outages resulting in 4,464 customers without power. Shortly before 9 a.m., those figures were slashed to 14 and 243, respectively. The race was on to restore power quickly because temperatures are forecast to hit 92 degrees, with a heat index north of 100 degrees, by late afternoon.

City officials expressed concern for those without air-conditioning, particularly the elderly and infirm, and announced the opening of cooling centers. The list of confirmed cooling centers includes Mendota Police Department, 607 Eighth Ave., La Salle City Hall, 745 Second St., and Oglesby City Hall (at least during business hours), 110 E. Walnut St., Oglesby, but will be updated.

One exception is Utica. Mayor David Stewart reported an outage, unrelated to the storm, and said he was not aware of any power disruptions that would necessitate opening a cooling center.

“We didn’t have any significant damage,” Stewart said, “just a pretty good light show.”

Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran said there were no infrastructure issues and limited debris, though the roadways are clear.

Other city officials were singing a different tune. Damage was widespread across the Illinois Valley though preliminary reports showed nothing catastrophic.

In La Salle, Mayor Jeff Grove reported all major roads have been cleared of debris. Route 351 briefly was obstructed by a large tree limb, but that was quickly removed.

Multiple power poles are down in alleys, but there are barricades there notifying drivers.

In Peru, Lt. Doug Bernabei of the Peru Police Department reported fallen trees, bent flag poles and damaged outbuildings. The damage, he observed, was more apparent north of Shooting Park Road than at points to the south.

“It was heavy duty, that’s for sure,” Bernabei said.

There may be more storms on the way, too.

David King, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the service was tracking storms from Minnesota and the Dakotas that are likely to pass through northern Illinois between 6 p.m. and midnight Monday.

King said the concern is the storms could converge into “a long, bowing line of storms” similar to the line that walloped the region overnight.

“And we are going to keep our eye out for the risk of tornadoes, as well,” King said, urging residents to stay tuned to their weather radios.

The good news is temperatures will retreat significantly after tonight’s storms. Tuesday will remain toasty with a high of 86 degrees but then temperatures will hover in the upper 70s and low 80s through July 23.