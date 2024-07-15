Mendota residents invited to training to improve neighborhoods

The public is invited to help make Mendota neighborhoods better at a training 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive. (Scott Anderson)

This process may result in increased affordable housing by helping communities to minimize barriers of access to housing development tools. This data could lead to future state and federal housing grants in Mendota.

Residents of all ages are invited to attend the training about how to collect housing data.

The event is hosted by the city of Mendota and Illinois Housing Development Authority.

Possible outcomes from this work include more affordable housing, more home and apartment options for residents and identifying Mendota’s housing needs and goals. Sub sandwiches and refreshments will be available.

Register to attend: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Mendotahousing. Learn more about the IHDA program by visiting https://www.ihda.org/developers/market-research/community-revitalization/. For questions, email Mendota’s Grant Manager Ali Braboy at abraboy@mendotacity.com or call her at City Hall at 815-539-7459.