Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living is looking for gently used equipment.

The agency is searching for wheelchairs, transporter wheelchairs, bariatric wheelchairs, rollator walkers and knee scooters.

If you or anyone you know has equipment, call IVCIL at 815-224-3126 to set up a drop off time. IVCIL does not take equipment such as adult diapers, oxygen items and body braces or bandages.