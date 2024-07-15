Heat, more storms expected Monday in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

Storms made their way through La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties late Sunday and early Monday causing power outages, downed trees and power lines and even a tornado warning. (Derek Barichello)

Storms made their way through La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties late Sunday and early Monday causing power outages, downed trees and power lines and even a tornado warning.

Sirens sounded just after midnight in Streator. Radar had indicated the possibility of a tornado. There was no significant damage reported as a result of the tornado warning.

There was, however, downed trees and power lines leading to power outages and blocked roadways in areas in the Toluca area. Peru reported some residential power outages at about 1 a.m.

Early Monday storms packed wind gusts of about 60 mph and hail.

More severe storms are possible Monday late afternoon and evening with the possibility of damaging wind gusts, large hail and a couple tornadoes. Highs are expected to be in the 90s in the region with a heat index above 100 degrees.

Individuals should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 911 if they are experiencing heat stroke. Check on loved ones and keep pets indoors as much as possible.