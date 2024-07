Recent Streator High graduate Sophia Pence has signed to continue her education at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield and her volleyball career at the NJCAA level with the Loggers. Pence, an outside hitter who earned honorable mention to the 2023 Times All-Area Girls Volleyball Team, is pictured (front, center) at her signing ceremony alongside her parents, with Streator volleyball coach Julie Gabehart standing. (Photo provided by Streator High School)