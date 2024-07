The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Bureau County Fair invites businesses to order Christmas displays for the annual Home for the Holidays light drive-thru. (Derek Barichello)

Christmas display orders are due by Sept. 30. Call 815-875-2616 or email jenica@princetonchamber-il.com for more information.