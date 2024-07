The 400 block of East Main Street in Streator will be hosting Sidewalk Chalk Art Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27. (Becky Kramer for Shaw Media)

The 400 block of East Main Street in Streator will be hosting Sidewalk Chalk Art Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27.

The event is free and for all ages. Artists are invited to showcase their skills and artistic talent. Details will be available at the Good Morning Good Day Cafe, 417 E. Main St. that day.