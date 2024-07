The Friends of the Library Book Sale is scheduled 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday July 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday July 26, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. (Shaw File photo)

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is scheduled 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday July 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday July 26, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

Browse through lightly used books, DVS, CDs and puzzles all previewed by the Friends of the Library.