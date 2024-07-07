Register for Princeton library program to paint a bouquet

The Princeton Public Library will be hosting Create A Beautiful Floral Bouquet in Watercolor with Melody Best from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library will be hosting Create A Beautiful Floral Bouquet in Watercolor with Melody Best from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.

Learn how to paint a beautiful bouquet masterpiece. From a beginner to advanced, this class will not only teach how to use watercolors, but also how to paint several different flowers. Learn some proven techniques that can be used to create these bouquets. All materials will be provided. This class costs $30 to cover materials and instruction from Best. To RSVP for this class, stop by the Princeton Public Library’s circulation desk, or call 815-875-1331 to reserve a seat. Seating is limited to 15 seats. Registration closes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13.