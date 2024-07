The Putnam County Library District will lead a guided tour 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, to explore the Charles Perdew Museum. (Photo provided by Matt Miller)

The Putnam County Library District will lead a guided tour 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, to explore the Charles Perdew Museum in Henry.

Charles and Edna Perdew from Henry were well known for their folk art of duck decoys. The address is 914 Front St.