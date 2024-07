The Putnam County Library District will host a Live Bird of Prey Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab and Education program at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Hennepin Park District: Community Room, 326 Milan St. (Shaw Local News Network)

The program typically brings six to seven live birds of prey consisting of a hawk, owls and falcons.