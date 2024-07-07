Freedom House in Princeton raising money with personalized engraved bricks

Freedom House in Princeton is raising money to help its organization continue to provide free and confidential services to survivors of domestic or sexual assault. (Photo provided by Diana Whitney)

Freedom House in Princeton is raising money to help its organization continue to provide free and confidential services to survivors of domestic or sexual assault.

Engraved bricks will be placed on the south side of our Nedda and Donald Simon Conference Center in the new Farmer’s Garden. Each brick serves as a tribute, etching a loved one’s name or message into the foundation of the Farmer’s Garden.

Access to the online ordering form can be found at https://www.freedomhouseillinois.org/ or through the direct online ordering site at https://www.bricksrus.com/DONORSITE/FREEDOMHOUSEIL