Marquette’s Lilly Craig has signed on to continue her education at University of Dubuque in Iowa and her basketball career at the NCAA Division 3 level with the Spartans. Craig, a guard/forward, was a Times All-Area first-team pick this past season. Pictured at her signing ceremony are, from the left, in front - Steve Craig, Lilly Craig and Andrea Craig; and in back – Lucas Craig and Eric Price. (Provided by Marquette Academy)