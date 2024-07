The Sheridan Elevator team speeds down Si Johnson Avenue on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during the annual Toilet Bowl Races as part of the village's Independence Day celebration. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

The Sheridan Elevator team took home the Toilet Bowl Races title on Thursday in Sheridan.

The race was part of Sheridan’s Independence Day celebration. For being the fastest toilet bowl racer, the Sheridan Elevator team won the Golden Toilet Trophy.