Aden Lamps Foundation to host golf outing in Spring Valley

The Aden Lamps Foundation will host its annual fundraiser on Sept. 21 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

The cost is $75 if registered by Sept. 14, $80 after that date. The cost includes 18 hole green fee with a cart, cash prizes for winning teams, games of chance and skill, and a grilled lunch with two beverages.

The Aden Lamps Foundation helps spread awareness for Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths. The foundation was started in 2014 by Aden’s mother, Ashley Lamps, and since the inception, the foundation has purchased 11,276 sleep sacks and 10,080 safe sleep board books, which are then donated to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Morris Hospital, KSB in Dixon, CGH in Sterling, and other local organizations and daycares.

Every newborn receives one of the safe sleep packages, with a retail value of more $25. The safe sleep package contains a reusable bag, a sleep sack (zip up wearable blanket), an infant board book, a onesie and safe sleep information. The mission of the Aden Lamps Foundation is to educate local families on the dangers of an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. The sleep sacks are a safer alternative to having loose blankets in the crib. Aden Lamps, son of Andy and Ashley Lamps, died in 2013 of a SUID at the age of 4.5 months.

For more information, contact Ashley Lamps at 815-712-7701 or adenlampsfoundation@gmail.com. Information can also be found at www.facebook.com/adenlampsfoundation or at www.safesleepforaden.org