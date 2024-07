Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of Mass, food and fellowship Saturday, July 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1925 Fifth St., Peru. (Photo provided)

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of Mass, food and fellowship Saturday, July 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1925 Fifth St., Peru.

Mass begins at 5:30 p.m. in the church, followed by a potluck and program in the church hall. Speakers will be Tom Burke and Jenny Inciong. Guests are always welcome.