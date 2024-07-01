Streator YMCA’s Rock Steady Boxing enrollment open

Enrollment for the next session of Rock Steady Boxing at the Streator Family YMCA is open. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The next session will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 9 to July 25. The program is growing and is open to anyone who has a Parkinson diagnosis. The program is adapted for all athletes regardless of where they are in their journey. Beginning the program early is highly recommended. Athletes also are welcome to bring their support person as their cornersman, but it is not required.

Rock Steady Boxing is a unique form of physical exercise that attacks Parkinson’s at its vulnerable neurological points. This non-contact, boxing-inspired fitness routine is proving to dramatically improve the ability of people with Parkinson’s to live independent lives. No boxing experience is necessary and people of all ages are available to participate.

Athletes can register at https://www.streatorymca.org/rock-steady-boxing. For more information, contact Streator Family YMCA at 815-672-2148, or email wellness@streatorymca.org.