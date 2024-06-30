Leland student awarded scholarship from Royal Neighbors of America

Royal Neighbors of America, a non-profit life insurance organization located in Rock Island, awarded 32 scholarships, including one to Eli Cameron, of Leland. (Photo provided by Channing Magee)

Since 1961, scholarships have been awarded annually to help alleviate the financial burden of higher education for members and their families.

Cameron was awarded this scholarship to complete his vocational degree at Waubonsee Community College.

“The program is an investment in tomorrow’s community leaders,” said Senior Director of Social Impact Amy Jones in a news release. “By supporting our members in their educational pursuits, we are empowering them to be at the forefront of critical issues and shaping a better future for all. These scholarships are not just financial aid; they are a commitment to nurturing the leaders who will drive positive change in their communities.”

This scholarship program emphasizes the importance of strong, community-based leadership delivered through volunteerism. Students are required to respond to essay questions about their personal experiences and discuss a social issue currently affecting communities.

More than $5 million has been awarded to date. Scholarship recipients can use their scholarship funds for tuition, room and board, and books. To learn more about the program, visit royalneighbors.org/scholarships .

“Education is a powerful tool for change, and we are honored to support our members in their educational journeys,” said Royal Neighbors CEO and President Zarifa Reynolds in a news release. “A sincere congratulations to the 32 outstanding individuals who have been named as scholarship recipients this year. Our Scholarship Program has and will continue to fulfill our mission to insure lives, support women, and serve communities.”

