Princeton's Noah LaPorte is the 2024 BCR Male Athlete of the Year. (Mike Vaughn)

A closer look at the BCR/NewsTribune’s Athlete of the Year’s season

* BCR Male Athlete of the Year

* NewsTribune Male Athlete of the Year

* IHSFCA first-team Class 3A All-State, football

* IBCA, Illinois Media honorable mention All-State, basketball

* Unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference, football, basketball

* First-team All-BCR football, basketball

* Second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference, baseball

* Committed to play football for Northwestern