Contractors for the city of Ottawa are expected to complete the final restoration of the sidewalk in front of 205-207 W. Main St. on Monday and Tuesday, July 1 and 2. (Derek Barichello)

This will require the temporary closure of some of the pedestrian walk and on-street vehicle parking in that block.