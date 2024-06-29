Friends of the Princeton Public Library to host summer book sale

The sale will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Princeton Public Library Friends Sale Room, Princeton Public Library, 698 E Peru St. (Shaw File photo)

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library are hosting a Summer Book Sale.

More than 6,000 quality used books, both hardcover and paperback are for sale. All books have been cleaned and sorted into more than 30 categories for easy shopping. The sale will have best sellers, cookbooks, mysteries, children’s and young adult books, history and science books, as well as puzzles, CDs and DVDs.

The sale will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Princeton Public Library Friends Sale Room, Princeton Public Library, 698 E Peru St.

Sales are held in the Friends of the Library Sale room. Patrons may enter through the front doors of the library and follow the signs that will direct them to the sale. All hardcover books and children’s books are located in the sale room. Paperbacks, puzzles, CDs and DVDs are located in the adjoining area of the library.