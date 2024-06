The Princeton Park District will host a dive-in movie night from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Alexander Pool, 424 Anderson St. (Scott Anderson)

Admission is free. Concessions will be available. “Finding Nemo” will be shown.