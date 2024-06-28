Youth charged with vandalism of Graves Park in Seneca

Seneca police said Thursday a minor has been referred to the La Salle County Juvenile Probation Office on charges stemming from damage at Graves Park. (Photo provided by Lindsay Berta)

Seneca police said Thursday a minor has been referred to the La Salle County Juvenile Probation Office on charges stemming from damage at Graves Park.

The damage was discovered Friday and the park remains closed. There was damage to two outbuildings, a dugout, the concession stand and the field machine, including profanity.

The Seneca Police Department said Thursday numerous interviews were conducted, resulting in a suspect. The youth is charged with criminal damage to government supported property (a class 3 felony) and criminal defacement of property (a class 4 felony).

Police say the investigation continues. The village of Seneca and the Park Board assisted the police in assessing the damage.