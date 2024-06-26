June 25, 2024
Streator High School honors 2023-2024 students of the year

Students named in each department

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator High School honored its 2023-2024 students of the year Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Ophelia Orozco, Science Department student of the year, and Olivia Granados, Fine Arts Department student of the year, were honored in their respective departments. With the board meeting scheduled during summer vacation, other student winners were not present.

Streator High School honored its students of the year for the 2023-2024 school year during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.

The students are:

Lily Kupec- Career and Technical Ed Department

Danielle Sterner - English/World Language Department

Olivia Granados - Fine Arts Department

Destiny Gallup - Guided Program for Success Department

Collin Jeffries - Health & Fitness/ P.E./Drivers Ed Department

Danielle Giacinto - Math Department

Ophelia Orozco - Science Department

Abby Mascal - Social Studies Department

Payton Scott Rexroad - Student Services Department

Lauren Trost - World Language Department

