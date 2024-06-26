Streator High School honors 2023-2024 students of the year

Streator High School honored its students of the year for the 2023-2024 school year during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.
The students are:
Lily Kupec- Career and Technical Ed Department
Danielle Sterner - English/World Language Department
Olivia Granados - Fine Arts Department
Destiny Gallup - Guided Program for Success Department
Collin Jeffries - Health & Fitness/ P.E./Drivers Ed Department
Danielle Giacinto - Math Department
Ophelia Orozco - Science Department
Abby Mascal - Social Studies Department
Payton Scott Rexroad - Student Services Department
Lauren Trost - World Language Department