IVCC to host summer open house July 17 for prospective students

David Kuester, Illinois Valley Community College's speech/theater professor, speaks with a prospective student during a college open house last spring. The Explore IVCC open houses give students and families a chance to meet faculty and program coordinators, explore programs, and tour the college. An Explore IVCC session for prospective fall students is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Prospective Illinois Valley Community College students can Explore IVCC at a summer open house Wednesday, July 17, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

The event begins at 1 p.m. with a panel of students sharing their IVCC experiences. Deans and faculty will be available to discuss majors and offer tours of labs and classrooms, and counselors will be available to discuss academic programs. Participants can enter a raffle to win IVCC gift baskets, and IVCC T-shirts will be given away.

The Didough’s food truck will be parked outside and serving from noon to 3 p.m.

Attendance is encouraged for anyone considering enrolling in the fall.

“It’s a good chance for students to talk to someone in the programs they’re interested in and to get a feel for campus,” admissions director Tom Quigley said.

To RSVP, visit ivcc.edu/admissions/exploreivcc.php. Fall classes begin Aug. 15.