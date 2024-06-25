Smoke detectors save Peru family in house fire

Smoke detectors awakened a family Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in the 700 block of Plum Street and likely saved their lives, Peru’s fire chief said. (Tom Collins)

Smoke detectors awakened a Peru family early Tuesday and likely saved their lives, Peru’s fire chief said.

Peru firefighters responded at 3:04 a.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 700 block of Plum Street. Fire Chief Jeff King said the occupants evacuated safely but are staying with friends or relatives as the damage to their home (estimate: $60,000) is too extensive.

King said the source of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation; but the fire was accidental in nature.

The firehouse in Peru is within walking distance of the fire. King estimated crews arrived in less than 4 minutes and were on scene 2 hours. Firefighters from La Salle, Oglesby, Spring Valley and Utica assisted.

Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service also was on scene, though there were no injuries.