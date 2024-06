The Peru Municipal Building, 1901 Fourth St., will be closed on Thursday, June 27, because water will be shut off as part of the Fifth Street Water Main Project, city officials said. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Peru Municipal Building will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, June 28.