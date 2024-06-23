Marshall-Putnam Fair teams up with CreatiVets on raffles

Marshall-Putnam Fair salutes veterans by teaming up with CreatiVets, a nonprofit organization that offers opportunities for relief and healing for the men and women who have sacrificed so much for the United States. (BCR photo)

Marshall-Putnam Fair salutes veterans by teaming up with CreatiVets, a nonprofit organization that offers opportunities for relief and healing for the men and women who have sacrificed so much for the United States.

CreatiVets works closely with many of the Nashville country music artists. This year the fair is raffling off a guitar signed by several of those artists including Jordan Davis, Brett Young, Craig Campbell, Trey Lewis, and others. Another prize being offered is a Bar Crawl Chest – a treasure chest filled with beer and chips donated from area bars throughout the counties. Yet another prize is the Americana Freedom Collection that consists of a basket, a large wooden star and a large wood burnt flag.

CreatiVets Raffle tickets will be available during most of the fair’s events throughout the week, July 14-21, or by stopping in the fair office, 915 University Ave., Henry. For more information visit marshallputnamfair.org or follow the fair on Facebook.