Community resources in Illinois Valley

General Mental Health Services:

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available to call, text or chat for free, confidential help 24/7. Call or text 9-8-8, or go to 988lifeline.org/chat to chat. The former 8-0-0 number works as well.

Specialists are trained in suicide prevention and crisis intervention and can provide outreach material and resources, even for those supporting another person.

The Illinois Department of Human Services offers mental health crisis support through its Call4Calm Illinois Hotline. Support is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 1-866-359-7953 or texting TALK (or HABLAR for support in Spanish) to 552020.

Services in Illinois Valley:

A comprehensive list of noncrisis mental health services can be found on the IDHS website.

General Domestic Violence Resources:

There are two national hotlines available for those experiencing domestic abuse:

The love is respect website and National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence provides more resources and information on what to do in cases of domestic violence.

The National Runaway Safeline is 1-800-RUNAWAY (786-2929).

The IDHS also provides hotlines and services for domestic abuse victims:

1-877-TO END DV or 1-877-863-6338 (Voice)

1-877-863-6339 (TTY)

If you suspect a child is being abused, call the Illinois Child Abuse Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE (22873).

A map of domestic violence services can be found on the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s website.

For those seeking help online: Computer and internet use can be monitored, and clearing history may not always work. Please use an outside computer/device if these are concerns.

Disaster Preparedness:

Disasters are unavoidable, and it’s best to be prepared if one occurs. If a disaster is life-threatening, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

National Preparedness Month is in September. Here, we’ve gathered a variety of resources for those in Illinois and beyond, including both national, statewide and regional options.

Disaster Distress Helpline: Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

National Resources:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides resources on dealing with a plethora of disasters:

The CDC provides resources on how to deal with natural disasters and extreme weather.

Regional Resources:

Ready Illinois provides volunteer opportunities as well as information on how to plan and prepare for disasters.

Fire Resources:

Wildfire Community Preparedness day takes place on the first Saturday in May and urges communities to come together to take measures to increase awareness and mitigate wildfire risks.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal provides information on fire prevention, electric safety and more.

The Western Fire Chiefs Association provides information on wildfires, natural disasters and human-made disasters and an active wildfire map.

School and Community Violence Resources:

Resources for people impacted by school and/or community shootings can visit Victim Connect Resource Center or Everytown Support Fund.

Individuals impacted by shootings can also call 1-855-4VICTIM (855-484-2846) to talk to someone.

Illinois School Shooting Resources:

Youth, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ Resources:

LGBTQ+ National Numbers and Resources:

LGBT National Help Center: (888-843-5464)

National Coming Out Support Hotline: 888-688-5428

LGBT National Youth Talkline: 800-246-7743

LGBT National Senior Hotline: 888-234-7243

SAGE x HearMe (LGBT support app)

Illinois and Illinois Valley Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

As COVID-19 is not fully gone, certain safeguards are still recommended. Illinois has several resources available for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Vaccines.gov has a vaccine search engine to use for finding COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots and the updated Omicron variant vaccine.

Food Banks in La Salle County:

Food Banks in Bureau County:

Blood Donations:

Blood donations are critical in helping patients of all ages, specifically regarding accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and cancer patients. More information can be found on the Red Cross website.

Information on donating blood within Illinois can be found on Illinois American Red Cross’ website and in the Illinois Blood Donation Act.

ImpactLife has a variety of blood donation centers across Illinois and the United States.

Blood Donations in Illinois Valley:

FDA Recalls:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continuously updates a list of all recalls, market withdrawals and safety alerts, covering food, cosmetics, pet food and more.

Additional Resources:

United Way:

Utility Assistance:

Employment Services:

Express Employment Professionals: Located at 2711 North Columbus St., in Ottawa. (For more information, call 815-306-0250).

Volunteer Services:

VolunteerMatch is a good way to find nearby volunteer opportunities.

Pet Food Assistance:

Pet Shelters:

Other Pet Resources:

General Illinois Valley Assistance Resources:

A list of other resources located in Illinois Valley can be found on Illinois Valley Web.