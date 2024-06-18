Community resources in Illinois Valley

General Mental Health Services:
The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available to call, text or chat for free, confidential help 24/7. Call or text 9-8-8, or go to 988lifeline.org/chat to chat. The former 8-0-0 number works as well.
Specialists are trained in suicide prevention and crisis intervention and can provide outreach material and resources, even for those supporting another person.
The Illinois Department of Human Services offers mental health crisis support through its Call4Calm Illinois Hotline. Support is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 1-866-359-7953 or texting TALK (or HABLAR for support in Spanish) to 552020.
Services in Illinois Valley:
- Illinois Department of Human Services Substance Use Prevention & Recovery
- La Salle County 708 Mental Health Board
- Healthier La Salle County
- Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Departments
- Illinois Valley Counseling Services (IVCS): Located at 747 E. Etna Road, in Ottawa, and 901 Main St., in Mendota. (For more information, call 815-993-1614).
- Calhoun Consultants: Located at 900 Hitt St., in Ottawa. (For more information, call 815-501-2888).
- 7th Fire Counseling: Located at 218 W. Madison St., in Ottawa. (For more information, call 815-433-4829). (This is an addiction resource).
- Arukah Institute of Healing: Located at 1916 N. Main St., Suite 3, in Princeton. (For more information, call 815-872-2943).
- North Central Behavioral Health Systems: Located at 2960 Chartres St., in La Salle. (For more information, call 815-224-1610).
- Wellness and Recovery with Maitri NFP: Located at 710 Peoria St., in Peru. (For more information, call 815-780-0690).
A comprehensive list of noncrisis mental health services can be found on the IDHS website.
General Domestic Violence Resources:
There are two national hotlines available for those experiencing domestic abuse:
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)
- National Teen Dating Abuse Hotline: 866-331-9474
The love is respect website and National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence provides more resources and information on what to do in cases of domestic violence.
The National Runaway Safeline is 1-800-RUNAWAY (786-2929).
The IDHS also provides hotlines and services for domestic abuse victims:
- 1-877-TO END DV or 1-877-863-6338 (Voice)
- 1-877-863-6339 (TTY)
If you suspect a child is being abused, call the Illinois Child Abuse Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE (22873).
A map of domestic violence services can be found on the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s website.
Illinois Valley Resources:
- Illinois Valley Safe House Alliance
- Bureau County: Freedom House - Shelter and counseling for victims of domestic abuse. (Located at 440 Elm Place, in Princeton. 24-hour hotline: 800-474-6031).
- La Salle County: Safe Journeys - A domestic violence and sexual assault service. (Offices located in Streator and Ottawa. 24-hour support: 815-673-1555 and 800-892-3375).
For those seeking help online: Computer and internet use can be monitored, and clearing history may not always work. Please use an outside computer/device if these are concerns.
Disaster Preparedness:
Disasters are unavoidable, and it’s best to be prepared if one occurs. If a disaster is life-threatening, please call 9-1-1 immediately.
National Preparedness Month is in September. Here, we’ve gathered a variety of resources for those in Illinois and beyond, including both national, statewide and regional options.
Disaster Distress Helpline: Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
National Resources:
The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides resources on dealing with a plethora of disasters:
The CDC provides resources on how to deal with natural disasters and extreme weather.
Regional Resources:
Ready Illinois provides volunteer opportunities as well as information on how to plan and prepare for disasters.
- La Salle County: Emergency Preparedness
- Bureau County Emergency Management Agency
- Bureau, Putnam Emergency Preparedness Community Partners
- Illinois Valley Fire District: Emergency Preparedness
Fire Resources:
Wildfire Community Preparedness day takes place on the first Saturday in May and urges communities to come together to take measures to increase awareness and mitigate wildfire risks.
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal provides information on fire prevention, electric safety and more.
The Western Fire Chiefs Association provides information on wildfires, natural disasters and human-made disasters and an active wildfire map.
Illinois Valley Resources:
- Illinois Valley Open Burning Permit information
- Emergency Management Agency Bureau County
- La Salle Fire Department
- La Salle extra open burning information
- La Salle Land Use Department
- Princeton Fire Department
School and Community Violence Resources:
Resources for people impacted by school and/or community shootings can visit Victim Connect Resource Center or Everytown Support Fund.
Individuals impacted by shootings can also call 1-855-4VICTIM (855-484-2846) to talk to someone.
Illinois School Shooting Resources:
Youth, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ Resources:
- StrongHearts Native Helpline (1-844-762-8483)
- Indigenous Story Studio
LGBTQ+ National Numbers and Resources:
- LGBT National Help Center: (888-843-5464)
- National Coming Out Support Hotline: 888-688-5428
- LGBT National Youth Talkline: 800-246-7743
- LGBT National Senior Hotline: 888-234-7243
- SAGE x HearMe (LGBT support app)
Illinois and Illinois Valley Resources:
COVID-19 Information:
As COVID-19 is not fully gone, certain safeguards are still recommended. Illinois has several resources available for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:
- Illinois Department of Public Health Seasonal Respiratory Illness Dashboard
- Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information
- Illinois Department of Human Services Resource Page
Vaccines.gov has a vaccine search engine to use for finding COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots and the updated Omicron variant vaccine.
Illinois Valley COVID-19 Resources:
- La Salle County COVID Rates
- Bureau County COVID Rates
- Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 updates and resources
- La Salle County Circuit Clerk COVID-19 updates
Food Banks in La Salle County:
- Shepherd’s Closet and Food Pantry (2901 N. Peoria St., Peru)
- Illinois Valley Food Pantry (122 Wright St., La Salle) (815-224-3658)
- Community Food Basket of Ottawa (725 Fulton St., PO Box 2386, Ottawa) (815-431-0155)
- Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry (918 Main St., Mendota) (815-538-2211)
- Streatorland Community Food Pantry (210 N. Wasson St., Streator) (815-673-3688)
Food Banks in Bureau County:
- Hall Township Food Pantry (500 N. Terry St., Spring Valley) (815-663-2085)
- Western Bureau County Food Pantry (Sheffield)
Blood Donations:
Blood donations are critical in helping patients of all ages, specifically regarding accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and cancer patients. More information can be found on the Red Cross website.
Information on donating blood within Illinois can be found on Illinois American Red Cross’ website and in the Illinois Blood Donation Act.
ImpactLife has a variety of blood donation centers across Illinois and the United States.
Blood Donations in Illinois Valley:
FDA Recalls:
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continuously updates a list of all recalls, market withdrawals and safety alerts, covering food, cosmetics, pet food and more.
Additional Resources:
United Way:
Utility Assistance:
- The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program
- Tri-County Opportunities Council
- Help with Your Utility Bills: Illinois
- Tri-County Opportunities Council
Employment Services:
Express Employment Professionals: Located at 2711 North Columbus St., in Ottawa. (For more information, call 815-306-0250).
Volunteer Services:
VolunteerMatch is a good way to find nearby volunteer opportunities.
Pet Food Assistance:
Pet Shelters:
- Pet Project, Inc. (Located in La Salle County)
- Illinois Valley Animal Rescue
- Safe House Animal Rescue League (For Bureau and La Salle Counties).
- La Salle County Animal Control (For more information, call 815-434-8661).
- Bureau County Animal Control (For more information, call 815-879-5981).
- Friends of Strays, Inc. (Located in Princeton).
- 2nd Hand Ranch and Rescue (Located in Princeton; for all animals).
Other Pet Resources:
- No Animal Left Behind (free microchips for La Salle County and Illinois pets)
- Spay-It-Forward, NFP (La Salle County)
- Bureau Valley Veterinary Service (Bureau County)
- Princeton Animal Care Clinic, LLC
General Illinois Valley Assistance Resources:
- Support for Single Parents
- Senior Services
- Housing resources and grants
- In-Home Care resources
- Senior Nutrition resources
- Veterans Assistance Commission
- Northern Illinois Food Bank
A list of other resources located in Illinois Valley can be found on Illinois Valley Web.