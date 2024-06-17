Motorist dies in La Salle County crash after police say he fled traffic stop

A motorist died Monday morning after the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said he was fleeing a deputy in a reported stolen vehicle. (Photo provided)

At about 6:42 a.m. Monday, deputies with the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle reported stolen out of La Salle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

As a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle began to flee the area, the sheriff’s office said. While fleeing, the vehicle left the roadway causing a crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver and sole occupant were ejected from the vehicle.

“Deputies began rendering aid to the driver while requesting medical personnel be dispatched to the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

The driver of the vehicle was died at the scene. The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police investigate the crash and that investigation is ongoing.