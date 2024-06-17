Bureau County Friends of the 4-H and Extension announce raffle winners

Jessica Carlson, 4-H alumna (left), and Francis Morse, Friends of 4-H and Extension, draw the winning tickets for the annual Friends of 4-H & Extension cash raffle to support Bureau County Extension and 4-H educational programming. (Photo provided by Brooke J. Welte)

Friends of 4-H and Extension who help to support outreach educational programs for the Extension Service and 4-H/Youth Development Programs in Bureau County announced the winners of the cash raffle fundraiser.

Jessica Carlson, 4-H alumna, drew the winning tickets. Four cash prizes were awarded: Marilyn Weeks of La Moille, $2,500; Corban Family of Princeton, $1,000; Kent Hildebrand of Princeton, $500; and Steve Sash of Tiskilwa, $250.

The drawing was held Friday at the Becker Professional Suites Building, Princeton.

The Friends of 4-H and Extension volunteer group thanked the public for its support. The support of all individuals and groups who purchased the tickets will help maintain the countywide University of Illinois Extension and 4-H Program. All proceeds from the event will be used to support the 4-H and Extension educational programs in Bureau County. The proceeds will be used for local services and programming.