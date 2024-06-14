Cherry Solar Farm gets OK from Bureau County Board

A solar farm proposed on Route 89 near Cherry was approved Tuesday by the Bureau County Board. (Shaw Local News Network)

A solar farm proposed on Route 89 near Cherry was approved Tuesday by the Bureau County Board.

Despite a 3-2 recommended denial from its zoning board of appeals, the County Board voted 9-6 in favor of the solar farm proposed on the southeast corner of the intersection of Route 89 and Township Road, 2100 N. Ave.

Voting in favor of the 4.99 mW solar farm were Dave Argubright, D-Spring Valley; John Baracani, D-Spring Valley; Keith Cain, R-Princeton; Tom Dobrich, D-DePue; Deb Freeney, D-Dalzell; Mary Jane Marini, D-Spring Valley; Kerwin Paris, R-La Moille; Kristi Warren, R-Princeton; and Derek Whited, R-Princeton.

Voting against the solar farm were Dale Anderson, R-Tiskilwa; Jason Floyd, R-Sheffield; Sandy Hoos, R-Seatonville; Marsha Lilley, R-Princeton; Lizabeth Novotny, R-Princeton; and Connie Stetson, R-Neponset.

Abstaining from the vote were Marshann Entwhistle, R-Princeton, and Robert McCook, D-Cherry.

More than a dozen people spoke during public comment on the project, mostly against the proposed solar farm. A decrease in property values, possible negative effects on an autistic child living in close proximity to the solar farm, drainage concerns; and taking away resident’s enjoyment of outdoor living spaces were among the objections at meetings, including Tuesday’s.

Additionally, a 5 mW solar farm proposed for the southwest corner of 2200 N. Ave. and Route 26, which was recommended by the zoning board of appeals, was approved Tuesday by the County Board.