A Broadview man was charged Tuesday in Bureau County with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, according to court documents.

Jamal Unger, 20, is accused of striking a deputy in the face with his hand and carrying a pistol without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card while not on his own land or legal dwelling of another person as an invitee, according to court records.

Unger is in custody at the Bureau County Jail.