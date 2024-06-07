OSF St. Clare in Princeton names 2024 Sunflower Award winner

(From left) Scott Hartman, vice president of Support Services, stands with Jereen Mercer, occupational therapy assistant and 2024 Sunflower Award winner, and Jim Scarpaci, manager of Rehabilitation Services at OSF Saint Clare after Mercer received the annual award. (Photo provided by Samantha Rux)

OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton recognized the 2024 Sunflower Award Winner, Jereen Mercer.

Mercer is an occupational therapy assistant at OSF Saint Clare. Mercer was nominated for the Sunflower Award by a grateful patient.

“Jereen was so helpful and so knowledgeable about lymphedema,” the patient said. “She taught me so much about how to manage lymphedema in my everyday life. I did have some pain and the massage therapies helped with that, so now I have no pain. It was such a good experience having therapy here.”

“Outstanding nursing care is recognized through the DAISY Award, but there are Mission Partners, like Jereen, who are not nurses, providing extraordinary care. It’s awesome to be able to recognize her with the Sunflower award, she is truly deserving of the honor,” said Scott Hartman, vice president of Support Services.

Recipients for the Sunflower Award are nominated by patients, the families of patients or employees throughout the past year. From the nominations, a committee at OSF Saint Clare selects one recipient annually. The Sunflower Award winner receives an award pin, certificate, sculpture, embroidered tote bag, bouquet of sunflowers and a banner displayed in their department for the year.

