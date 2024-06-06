Ottawa Farmers and Makers Market to host ribbon-cutting June 8

The Ottawa Farmers and Makers Market kicked off its season June 1 with 15 vendors who braved the rainy weather to share their produce and creative products. (Photo provided by Ottawa Chamber)

The Ottawa Farmers and Makers Market kicked off its season June 1 with 15 vendors who braved the rainy weather to share their produce and creative products.

A total of 25 vendors have signed up through the season, showing growth in the market from the previous season.

Bill Cunico, representing Cu Biee Hive Products, also is serving as market manager. Vendors offer a variety of produce and products between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each Saturday on the 100 block of West Jackson Street.

There will be a special ribbon-cutting Saturday, June 8, for this market season. With the festivities planned for Ottawa Family Pride Fest on the same day, the market will be relocated to the 200 block of West Jackson Street, just west of the regular market location. A special giveaway is planned.