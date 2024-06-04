Spring Valley City Council meets its newest police officer

Much of the action at the Spring Valley City Council meeting on Monday revolved around the city’s police department, including the appointment of a new officer and the approval for another.

Ralphie Romo, the newest full-time member of the Spring Valley Police Department, was introduced to the council by Police Chief Adam Curran.

Romo, a graduate of La Salle-Peru High School, who has been living in Spring Valley since 2020, was officially hired Dec. 6, 2023, after completing the city’s eligibility process, Curran said. He then spent 16 weeks at Southwest Illinois College undergoing his police training, graduating from the police academy in April 26. He now is in the latter stages of his field training and soon will be assigned to his own shift.

“One of the things that stood out about Officer Romo during the interviews,” the chief said, “was that several of his answers were based on being a part of and giving back to the community, which in my opinion means a lot. It’s our purpose, our goal as a community-oriented police department.

“In his short time with our department, he has shown a desire to learn and improve on a daily basis. He takes his job seriously.”

The hiring still leaves the department two officers short, with one officer informing SVPD he has taken a job elsewhere. Curran, however, is hopeful that will be remedied in the next two weeks, along with the search for a full-time school resource officer for Hall High School.

The council entered into an intergovernmental agreement with Hall High School to create that resource position, which was last filled on a part-time basis six years ago. Curran said the school and his department would share the expense through a federal COPS grant, adding the timeline is to have that hire made by the next school year.

The council also approved a bid for a new fire alarm system for City Hall. A faulty panel on the old system was proprietary and could not be repaired easily or cheaply, so the city opted for a new system. The cost and the winning bidder were not announced.

Finally, the council approved the renewal of an agreement to use the Lexiprol Law Enforcement Policy Manual and its training bulletin’s annual subscription.

In other action, the council:

Approved a donation of $100 to the Aden Lamps Foundation.

Referred a request for a zoning change by Harold Dzierzynski to the planning commission.

Discussed solutions to a truck parking situation the 300 block of North Greenwood.