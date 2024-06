Members of the Princeton Firefighters Local 4308 raised $3,788 in its Fill the Boot drive on May 25. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Members of the Princeton Firefighters Local 4308 raised $3,788 in its Fill the Boot drive on May 25.

All the money is being donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which is is the top voluntary health organization in the United States for research, care and advocacy for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases