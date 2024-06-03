OSF St. Luke names 2024 DAISY Award winner

OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee recognized the 2024 DAISY Award winner, Casey Brose, BSN, RN.

Brose is a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at OSF Saint Luke. She was nominated for a DAISY Award for compassion and kindness to a patient.

“A patient was recently admitted at the end of her life,” the nomination said. “She was known to all staff very well. Things progressed very quickly for this patient, and she was all alone. Casey took the initiative to make phone calls and advocated for this patient in her time of need. Casey asked the facility that the patient was from to bring her baby dolls to her immediately. Casey was initially told no, but she would not take no for an answer at this patient’s greatest time of need. The dolls were brought to her, and the patient passed comfortably with her babies in her arms a short time later.”

“We are privileged to be affiliated with the DAISY Foundation. Patients and families can recognize our nurses that go above and beyond to make them feel safe and cared for,” said Lisa Garcia, chief nursing officer at OSF Saint Luke.

The DAISY Award program can be found in more than 2,000 health care facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, The DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999, by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. During Barnes’ eight-week hospitalization, his family experienced the best in nursing care and compassion provided not only to Barnes but also to everyone in his family. One of the goals they set in creating a foundation in his memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses and to thank them for the gifts nurses give their patients and families every day, just as they had experienced.

The DAISY Award winner receives an award pin, certificate, “Healing Touch” statue, bouquet of daisies and a banner displayed in their department for the year.

From the nominations for the DAISY Award, a committee from OSF Saint Luke selects one recipient annually. To recognize an employee who has provided exceptional care, submit a nomination to honor their dedication at osfhealthcarefoundation.org/nominate-a-nurse.