Ladd awarded $250,000 for new sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, radar feedback speed signs

Ladd was awarded $250,000 in the Safe Routes to School grant.

The funds will provide new sidewalks, sidewalk ramps and radar feedback speed signs for families traveling to the Ladd Community Consolidated School District.

Ladd was one of 47 projects selected from 143 applications across the state, totaling $9.8 million, with the goal to help boost the health and safety of children by making walking and biking to school safer and more accessible. Mendota and Marseilles also received the grant. The maximum award amount is $250,000.

“From Moline to Normal to Chicago Heights, the Safe Routes to Schools program is creating accessible communities that are safer and healthier places to live,” said Gov. JB Prtizker in a news release. “Thanks to these grants, 47 communities across the state will build projects that will ensure K-12 students, including those with disabilities, can safely walk or bike to school.”

Administered by Illinois Department of Transportation using federal funds, Safe Routes to School supports projects and activities that improve safety and encourage active transportation options in areas around elementary, middle and high schools. Improvements include new and upgraded sidewalks, efforts to reduce speeding and other traffic offenses, public education and outreach programs.

“Safe Routes to School projects are small improvements that make a big difference in their communities,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman in a news release. “Infrastructure supporting active transportation strengthens quality of life and mobility in small towns and big cities alike, while also providing people who walk and bike, as well as their loved ones, peace of mind knowing they have safe options to get to where they want to go.”