La Salle approves $37,000 emergency sewer replacement

The La Salle City Council approved Tuesday an emergency sanitary sewer replacement bid for $37,020 from Universal Asphalt and Excavating.

La Salle City Engineer Brown said the sewer was “causing issues” upstream, as it goes from 24th Street through backyards to behind Jackson’s Watercare.

“The north-south line is in decent shape, good shape,” he said. “The east and west line is not in good shape and needs to be replaced and it’s basically an emergency to get it done.”

Brown said in an email, after a recent water main break, a hole developed in the roadway. When the city was investigating the source of the hole, it determined the cause was the storm sewer.

The city had the storm sewer inspected and determined the sewer needed to be lined or replaced from Sixth Street to Seventh Street on Marquette Street.

The aluminum storm sewer was installed in 1971 as part of a large sewer separation project.

“After comparing the cost options and all the utility conflicts, it was determined that lining the sewer was the most cost effective,” Brown said. “This option also only impacts the roadway for a day or two instead of a week.”