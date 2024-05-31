Streator police say 16 rifle casings found after gunfire reported Wednesday

The Streator Police Department is investigating gunfire believed to have occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the alley of the 300 block of South Vermillion Street. Police said this is the third occurrence of gunfire since April in the city. (Tom Sistak)

Police said they received numerous calls reporting the shots, in a news release Friday. Police said the gunfire was from a rifle and officers recovered 16 rifle casing along with five .40 caliber casings from the alley. A witness told police the person appeared to fire these weapons straight up in the air.

There was no reported property damage and no one injured, police said. Police are canvassing residents in the area to view any camera footage they may have. If anyone has any information regarding the gunfire, they should contact the Streator Police Department at 815-672-3111.

Earlier this month, police recovered 13 casings from a 9 mm handgun in the 200 block of South Colorado Avenue. Those shots were believed to have been fired at about 4:50 a.m. Saturday, May 18. No one was injured, but several people called 911 to report the gunfire, police said. The gunfire remains under investigation.

The third report of gunfire occurred on the 500 block of South Illinois Street on April 25. Police said a resident followed a group of three men in his vehicle after observing the group standing by his garage and was shot at by one of the men in the group. Two shots were reported fired and two bullet casings were recovered. The resident’s vehicle was struck by gunfire.